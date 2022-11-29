PhD student who suffered burns in stable condition now, off oxygen support

A PhD student, who suffered burn injuries after another PhD student set himself on fire and hugged her at the Government Institute of Science (GIS) in Aurangabad on November 21, was recently taken off oxygen support as she was able to breathe on her own.

The 30-year-old accused who tried to murder her died on November 21. He had set himself ablaze and hugged her in a bid to die together because she had turned down his marriage proposal.

The victim was taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Aurangabad. On Tuesday, a doctor from the hospital, who did not wish to be named, said: “She is in a stable condition now. She has suffered around 50 per cent burn injuries on her face, back, hand, and other body parts. She is now able to breathe by herself and so the oxygen support was removed on Monday.”

The hospital authorities said there was no need to shift her to another hospital. They added that infection caused by burn injuries is always a major cause of concern and hence it’s difficult to say if the victim is completely out of danger.

The deceased has been identified as Gajanan Munde. The police in their preliminary probe found that Munde wished to marry the victim but the woman had been rejecting his proposal. “None of them studied there (at the GIS) as both of them were doing PhD from another college in Aurangabad. The woman had gone to the GIS to meet an assistant professor and was unaware that Munde was stalking her. When she was inside the professor’s cabin, the accused barged in, locked the door from inside, and poured fuel on himself,” said a police officer.

He then set himself ablaze using a lighter and hugged the woman, the police added. College employees rushed in after hearing the woman’s cry for help, broke open the door, and doused the flames with the help of a fire extinguisher.

They rushed both of them to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where the accused succumbed the same day.

Advertisement

!function(e,i,n,s){var t=”InfogramEmbeds”,d=e.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement(“script”);o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src=”https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js”,d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,”infogram-async”);