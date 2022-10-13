PhD of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son: Student bodies question Mumbai University’s ‘rapid’ process

Various student organisations have questioned the PhD degree of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son Neil Somaiya and demanded an inquiry into the process followed by University of Mumbai to award him the degree just over a year after registration.

Kirit Somaiya himself shared on Twitter an image of the university notification awarding the PhD in philosophy to Neil and it went viral.

Dr Neil Somaiya, yes My Son @NeilSomaiya is awarded PhD Doctorate by University of Mumbai on his Thesis "Impact of Social Media on Political Party Image……" @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/m9HJCTffC4 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 1, 2022

The Commerce and Management faculty awarded Neil, a candidate from the research centre Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, the PhD in September 2022 for the subject of Management Studies, according to the notification. It also showed Neil registered for the programme in June 2021 and submitted his thesis in August 2022.

According to some professors and student leaders, the university followed a rapid process of awarding a PhD to a candidate who happens to be an influential personality. The university said it followed the process by the rule and misleading information is being spread. Kirit Somaiya said the controversy is due to “political reasons”.

“If you are giving relaxation to one student because he is the son of a top political leader, it is a violation of the rules. And we demand such relaxation for other students too,” said Santosh Gangurde, state chief organiser of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), the student wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The student wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) demanded an inquiry into the PhD degree awarded to Somaiya. “We will write to the varsity to conduct an inquiry and provide an explanation,” said NCP spokesperson Amol Matele.

According to information provided by the varsity, it confirmed Neil’s admission to the centre in 2017. As per new regulations for the PhD, a candidate’s admission date is considered as the registration date. These changes were made in the year 2018 after realising that students’ registration after topic approval from the research recognition committee (RRC) was taking a long time because formations of these committees were happening at different intervals. “One-year minimum period after registration is required for thesis submission. Neil’s registration was in June 2021 and thesis submission was in August 2022,” said the official.

When contacted, Dr M A Khan, former director of the Sydenham Institute of Management, who was a guide for the candidate, said, “We followed all regulations in the process. The candidates were only saved from the procedural delay which happens in the case of general students.”

Shridhar Pednekar, president of the Mumbai University Research Scholar Association, said, “Even if the varsity followed the rules by the book, it shows that they completed the process rapidly. Generally, when a candidate has to wait for two to six months for viva after submission of a thesis, in this case, it is made possible in a month.”

When contacted, Kirit Somaiya said, “It is painful to see that my son is being targeted for political reasons. He devoted six years to the research work and earned the degree,” he said.