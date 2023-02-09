PFI wants to bring Islamic rule to India, claims ATS in chargesheet

In its recent chargesheet against five members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has claimed that the group was working towards the larger goal of bringing Islamic rule to India.

The ATS, in its 1,113-page chargesheet, has claimed that the five members wanted to “create disaffection and hatred against other religion by spreading disinformation of atrocities among the Muslim youths”.

A seven-page booklet ‘India 2047, Towards Rule of Islam in India’, purportedly recovered from the Vikhroli residence of Mazhar Mansoor Khan, the main accused, is also part of the chargesheet. The agency has claimed that the booklet aims to turn India into an “Islamic-ruled state”.

ATS officials said the book was only circulated among PFI members or given to fresh joinees. It was meant to “incite Muslims and create unrest” in the country, said the agency.

The ATS has also included a letter and a CD purportedly received anonymously, giving details of activities of PFI and its members. The ATS has claimed that a one-page letter typed in Hindi was received on October 17, 2022, sent by post to the Kalachowkie unit.

The letter, claimed to be sent by a Muslim individual, states that members of PFI held meetings in different places and were working towards inciting Muslim youth.

It states that PFI members speak of an Islamic state but if there was to be any public disorder or violence due to their activities, innocent Muslims will suffer the most. It states that he is sending a CD along with the letter to make further revelations but does not want to reveal his name as he fears for his life.

According to the ATS, the letter mentioned Mazhar Khan and Mohammed Asif, named in the ATS case, along with others not named in the case.

The chargesheet read, “Accused persons conspired and committed a terrorist act and attempted to bring about hatred, disaffection against the government established Constitution in India. They have committed the offence under Section 13(1) (b) Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with intent to threaten the unity, in sovereignty of India, and to strike in the minds of people of India an atmosphere of terror and violence in society by disturbing public peace, law and order.”

The officials said that the booklet talks about how the Muslim community, which was once a ruling community in the country, was “relegated as second-grade citizens, due to which the community needs to act and work towards the target of 2047 to bring about Islamic rule in the country”.

“To achieve this goal, this road-map has been prepared to be kept in mind by all the PFI leaders and accordingly guide the PFI cadres, in particular, and Muslim community in general towards this goal,” reads the book, which is a part of the chargesheet.

According to the chargesheet, the book states,”For this one needs to repeatedly remind Muslim community of its grievances and establish grievances where there is none. All our frontal organisations including the Party should be focused on expanding and recruiting new members.

Simultaneously, we have to establish an Islamic identity among everyone beyond the concept of being an Indian. We would begin to recruit and train members … wherein they should be given training on attacking and defensive techniques…”.

When contacted, lawyer Imran Sheikh and Ruby Sheikh, representing Mazhar Khan, said they have received the chargesheet just a few days ago and are going through it. “It is too premature to respond to the allegations made in the chargesheet. We will be taking appropriate steps before the court in due course,” said Imran Sheikh.

Lawyer Hasnain Kazi, representing two other accused, also said that since the matter is subjudice and the chargesheet was received recently, appropriate legal steps will be taken.

The ATS has also recorded statements of witnesses including a religious preacher, who had appeared on TV debates opposing PFI’s activities and claimed that he received threat calls by PFI members, asking him to not speak against the organisation.

The chargesheet also includes pamphlets of PFI listing its activities including blood donation, drives to help people with food during Covid-19 and participation of its members during protests against CAA-NRC. It has also included statements claiming that one of the accused had collected donations for PFI from people but refused to give receipts.

The chargesheet also claims that PFI’s members were involved in threatening interfaith couples, where Muslim women were marrying outside the faith, by approaching their family members.

The chargesheet includes statements of five men, who have said that they or their family members were approached after a list was circulated from the notices put up under the Special Marriage Act. One of the women called off her wedding, the chargesheet states.