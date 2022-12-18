scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

PFI raids: ATS gets 30-day extention to file chargesheet against 5 booked

The agency had sought a 90-day extension to file a chargesheet, the maximum permitted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It submitted that over 600 GB of data has to be retrieved for the investigation. (Representational/File)
A special court on Saturday granted an extension of 30 days to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to file a chargesheet against five people booked in connection with their alleged membership in the Popular Front of India (PFI).

It submitted that over 600 GB of data has to be retrieved for the investigation. Even though, the ATS had sought a 90-day extension, the court said that 30 days was sufficient to complete the investigation.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 01:32:49 am
