PFI raids: ATS gets 30-day extention to file chargesheet against 5 booked

A special court on Saturday granted an extension of 30 days to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to file a chargesheet against five people booked in connection with their alleged membership in the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The agency had sought a 90-day extension to file a chargesheet, the maximum permitted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It submitted that over 600 GB of data has to be retrieved for the investigation. Even though, the ATS had sought a 90-day extension, the court said that 30 days was sufficient to complete the investigation.