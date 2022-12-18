scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

PFI raids: ATS gets 30-day extention to file chargesheet against 5 booked

The agency had sought a 90-day extension to file a chargesheet, the maximum permitted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It submitted that over 600 GB of data has to be retrieved for the investigation. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A special court on Saturday granted an extension of 30 days to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to file a chargesheet against five people booked in connection with their alleged membership in the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The agency had sought a 90-day extension to file a chargesheet, the maximum permitted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

More from Mumbai

It submitted that over 600 GB of data has to be retrieved for the investigation. Even though, the ATS had sought a 90-day extension, the court said that 30 days was sufficient to complete the investigation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...
Everybody now wants to be a patriot and assert identity, not just in poli...Premium
Everybody now wants to be a patriot and assert identity, not just in poli...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 01:32:49 am
Next Story

Bhim Army leader moves SC/ST court against Chandrakant Patil

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close