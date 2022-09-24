PFI has massive plans to trigger unrest in India: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has large-scale plans to trigger unrest in country, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday. He was speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport in the wake of nationwide raids against the outfit and the arrest of its leaders by central agencies under terrorism charges.

Based on the investigations it has emerged that “PFI has now adopted a new modus operandi. It has massive plans to trigger unrest within India. And it was working towards creating communal tension,” Fadnavis said.

“The action against PFI shows there were adequate documents and proof with the NIA and ATS. The investigation is still underway,” Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio in the state, said. Both central and state agencies are currently investigating the matter. “In the recent past, even the Kerala government sought a ban on the PFI,” he pointed out.

On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted multiple searches across the country at premises linked to the PFI. In Maharashtra, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 20 people during crackdowns at 12 places, including Beed, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Parbhani, Nanded, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Jalgaon and Kolhapur.