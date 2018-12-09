Mumbai: Pets and their parents come together in cafe as a ‘meowment’ takes shape

Written by Shivani Kava

CAT LOVERS enjoyed a one-of-its-kind kitty party after a Bandra-based cafe opened its doors to pets and

their owners. In limelight were Persian, Himalayan and Ginger cats wearing outfits fashioned to look like frocks.

“If dogs can have meet ups, why can’t cats,” asked Tresha Guha, brand manager of Doolally in Khar, where the event was organised by Royal Canin India on November 17. About 35 cat owners and 40 pet cats came together under one roof.

Marketing professional Shivani R, who has two Ginger cats, said: “We can’t take cats for a walk like dog owners do. At such parties, I get to meet other cat parents.”

At the party, called ‘A Meowment’, while some cats came in boxes, some were mounted on pillows, and one sat under a table for hours. “Some slept,” said Guha.

The event also entailed a session for cat parents. A veterinary doctor was called upon for a session on how every cat must be treated, their food habits and the care they need. Also, after various games, a buffet brunch for cats was served.

The organisers said more such events are being planned. “We are not sure if the cats were impressed, the cat parents were stoked that something like this was being organised. There were myth-busting sessions and nutrition tips,” Guha said.

Physiotherapist Prajakta Rohekar, who had adopted a stray cat that won a cat house at the event, said: “It was a pleasant experience.”

Charu Khosla, the founder of Cat Cafe, where injured stray cats and abandoned cats are given shelter in Versova, said that since cats are territorial in nature, they may not immediately welcome other cats around them. “It is a gradual process for them to accept and like other cats. Some injured cats have been domesticated at our cafe, while some remain loners,” Khosla added.