Petrol sales rise 23%, diesel 52% amid panic buying fears: Chhagan Bhujbal

Bhujbal urged oil companies to launch awareness campaigns to reassure people about fuel availability and counter speculation over shortages. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra has recorded a 23 per cent rise in petrol sales and a 52 per cent increase in diesel purchases across its 36 districts despite four fuel price hikes within a fortnight, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday.

Speaking after a review meeting on fuel demand and supply, Bhujbal said, “There is adequate stock of fuel in the state.” He attributed the spike in purchases in several districts to fears of a possible shortage linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. “There is a growing trend of increased diesel and petrol buying in some districts which is being attributed to fear of short supply arising due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. As a result it is impacting the demand and supply ratio,” he said.