Petrol sales rise 23%, diesel 52% amid panic buying fears: Chhagan Bhujbal

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Maharashtra has recorded a 23 per cent rise in petrol sales and a 52 per cent increase in diesel purchases across its 36 districts despite four fuel price hikes within a fortnight, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday.
Speaking after a review meeting on fuel demand and supply, Bhujbal said, “There is adequate stock of fuel in the state.” He attributed the spike in purchases in several districts to fears of a possible shortage linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. “There is a growing trend of increased diesel and petrol buying in some districts which is being attributed to fear of short supply arising due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. As a result it is impacting the demand and supply ratio,” he said.
“It has come to our notice that a large number of people are going for panic buying to keep stock of fuel. We appeal to people not to fear and hoard fuel stock,” he added.
Government data shows that at least 20 of the state’s 36 districts recorded more than a 50 per cent rise in diesel sales between May 1 and May 23. The highest increases were reported in Akola (154%), Nanded (114%), Washim (105%), Dharashiv (87%), Amravati (85%), Jalgaon (85%) and Kolhapur (85%).
Other districts reporting sharp increases included Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Bhandara, Buldhana, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalna, Latur, Palghar, Parbhani and Solapur.
Petrol sales also rose significantly in several districts, with Akola (44%), Buldhana (47%), Jalna (49%) and Wardha (43%) reporting the highest increases.
Bhujbal urged oil companies to launch awareness campaigns to reassure people about fuel availability and counter speculation over shortages.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, reiterated for the fourth consecutive day that fuel supplies remained stable. “The Centre-state is doing enough to maintain the supply of fuel. People should not believe in rumours,” Fadnavis said, appealing to citizens not to stock excess fuel. “The panic buying of petrol and diesel should stop,” he added.
However, farmer organisations questioned the government’s claims of normalcy. According to Raju Shetti, president of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, “The government is not willing to accept the grave situation arising due to the fuel crisis. We are only pointing to the images that have emerged from various districts in rural Maharashtra.”
“Why are farmers waiting with tractors outside petrol/diesel pumps for hours if things are fine,” he asked.
Moreover, he argued, “If shortage is due to hoarding, it is the government’s responsibility to identify and take action against such people.”
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