Petrol pumps in Mumbai threaten to stop UPI payments over revised MDR

The Petrol Dealers Association of Mumbai on Wednesday wrote to the RBI and Finance Ministry, seeking a complete waiver for petrol pumps. (File Photo)

Petrol pumps across Mumbai may discontinue UPI payments from October 15 if the Centre does not exempt fuel retailers from the revised merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

The Petrol Dealers Association of Mumbai on Wednesday wrote to the RBI and Finance Ministry, seeking a complete waiver for petrol pumps. It warned that dealers would be forced to withdraw UPI facilities if the charges were not rolled back.

The Centre has introduced a 0.4 percent MDR on person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, with exemptions for certain small and micro merchants. Petrol pumps, which frequently receive transactions above the threshold, have raised concerns over the additional cost.