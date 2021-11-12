Petrol pump owners suffer loss due to tax cut, seek help from govt

Petrol pump owners across Maharashtra, who claimed they have suffered losses of at least Rs 200 crore due to the sudden decision of the Union government to reduce central excise duty without informing them, on Thursday approached Maha Vikas Aghadi government seeking relief and also requesting that they be informed in advance if the state plans to cut value added taxes (VAT).

On November 3, the Union government had announced a central excise duty cut on petrol and diesel, reducing the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10. But retailers (petrol pump owners) of the fuel were shocked by the decision as they had bought petrol and diesel at hefty prices from oil companies and stocked the same ahead of Diwali.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Uday Lodh, president of Federation of All Maharashtra Petrol Dealers Association (FAMPEDA), said, “Such an overnight decision was never taken before… So, we were taken by surprise. About 6,500 petrol and diesel pump owners in Maharashtra have lost at least Rs 200 crore. We are taking legal view to find out if we can claim a refund from oil companies. If the government had informed us in advance about the central excise reduction, we would not have stocked petrol, which we did due to the Diwali holidays.”

“We have written to Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday, requesting that VAT be reduced in a phased manner in case there is any such plan. The VAT has been reduced in other states,” he added.

The All India Petroleum Dealers Association, which also has several members in Maharashtra, had sought relief from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited last week.

An excerpt from its letter stated, “The reduction has brought misery for 80,000 dealers’ fraternity, who suffered windfall losses in a day. The daily price mechanism, also known as dynamic pricing, was introduced on June 16, 2017, to ensure a mechanism with small increase or decrease on a daily basis to reduce the shock of price cut on consumers and dealers. The reduction announced on November 3 should have been implemented in the same method rather than a single day, leading to windfall losses.”