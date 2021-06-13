Petrol pump owner arrested for helping cyber criminal to siphon money

An FIR was registered in January based on a complaint filed by Dobal under Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

The Sakinaka police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man from Rajasthan who allegedly helped a cyber criminal in siphoning ill-gotten money for a commission.

The police, based on technical evidence, traced and arrested Hirendra Choudhary, who owns a petrol pump at Kishangarh in Ajmer’s Madanganj.

The police said that complainant Deepak Dobal (32), who works in the private sector, had given an advertisement on OLX to sell his furniture. The cyber fraudster called up Dobal showing willingness to buy his furniture.

“On the pretext of sending money, the fraudster made Dobal scan a QR code sent through an e-wallet. He tricked Dobal into sending Rs 1.35 lakh in multiple transactions,” said an officer.

An FIR was registered in January based on a complaint filed by Dobal under Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

During probe, the police found out that cyber fraudsters have been making use of swiping machines to make it difficult for investigators to track the money chain.

In this case, the fraudster used the swiping machine at Choudhary’s petrol pump and transferred Rs 40,000 using an ATM card. After taking a commission, Choudhary returned the rest of the money to the fraudster in cash. The idea was to make it look like Choudhary was paid for petrol.

The fraudster used the same trick to siphon the rest of the ill-gotten money with other traders like Choudhary. The police said that transactions worth over a crore have been found in Choudhary’s account over the last one year and a probe is on to find out how much of it is ill-gotten money.