Petition seeks directions to MMRCL against cutting trees in Aarey Colony

The petition stated that so far, no tree felling permission has been granted to MMRCL for its project of Metro Station and the Metro car shed (Representational image) The petition stated that so far, no tree felling permission has been granted to MMRCL for its project of Metro Station and the Metro car shed (Representational image)

Two social activists have moved the Bombay High Court seeking direction against Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to desist from destroying the natural tree cover of Aarey Colony.

The petitioners, Preeti Menon and Ruben Mascarenhas, are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. They filed a petition through their lawyer Rakesh Singh, seeking direction to MMRCL to stop the indiscriminate premature felling of trees inside Aarey Colony till permissions have been obtained to construct metro car shed/metro station.

The petition says that National Green Tribunal had recently passed an order directing to withdraw the matter and the reason given was NGT’s lack of jurisdiction to declare any area as forest, which was one of the prayers of the applicants in the matter.

The petition says that on September 29, while driving past Aarey Colony, Menon happened to see massive trees being felled on the Aarey Marol Road. “On making enquiries, she learnt that the approach ramp and road to the car shed were being constructed and hence the trees were seen as an obstruction to be removed. It was seen that more than 100 huge trees were cut and many more were being surveyed. It is the estimation of the petitioner that almost 400 or more full grown trees are being slated for chopping,” the petition says.

The petition says, “…this act is reckless and permanently damaging to the environment. Further more, it is also seen as being illegal since the purpose of entering Aarey or extending the Metro 3 line up to Aarey is to create a Metro Station and Car Shed it.”

The petition also stated that so far, no tree felling permission has been granted to MMRCL for its project of Metro Station and the Metro car shed.

The petition was mentioned by Singh on Monday before acting Chief Justice Naresh H Patil and Justice G S Kulkarni and it is posted on Wednesday.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App