Petition in HC against aquarium project in place of Worli Dairy

Rashtriya Shramik Aghadi (RSA) president and labour leader Yashwant Bhosale has filed a petition in Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the state government’s proposed plan to develop an international standard tourism and aquarium centre at the site of the Worli Dairy.

RSA earlier grabbed the limelight for winning a 20-year court battle against the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation which had to deposit Rs 38 crore in the accounts of over 400 contract labourers.

The Worli aquarium project is a pet project of legislator Aditya Thackeray who pushed for it as the Tourism and Environmental Minister during the MVA government. Bhosale told The Indian Express that they have approached the court against the shifting of Worli Dairy in Aarey. “Instead of reviving the dairy, the state is closing it down by bringing in the aquarium project.”