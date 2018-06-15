Peter Mukherjea replies to Indrani divorce notice

Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukherjea. (File Photo) Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukherjea. (File Photo)

Over a month after Indrani Mukerjea sent a legal notice to husband Peter to end their marriage, Peter has sent her a reply. The reply, sent through post on Thursday, is to initiate discussion on the terms of settlement proposed by Indrani in her divorce notice sent in April.

Over the past few weeks, Peter, his family members and advocates have been involved in drafting the reply while the murder trial of Sheena Bora has been underway in the sessions court. Advocate Edith Dey, representing Indrani, said that she is yet to receive the notice. Indrani, in her notice sent on April 25 to Peter, stated that their marriage on November 8, 2002 has now been “irretrievable and there is no chance of reconciliation”.

