Peter Mukerjea’s bail plea rejected

A SPECIAL CBI court on Thursday rejected the interim bail plea of Peter Mukerjea, former Star India CEO, who underwent a bypass surgery last week. Special Judge J C Jagdale said specific directions to take precautions will be given to authorities at Arthur Road jail, where Mukejea will be lodged after he is discharged from hospital.

Advertising

Rejecting Mukerjea’s contention that post-surgery, he will be vulnerable to infections in “unhygienic” prison conditions, the court said at Arthur Road jail, Mukerjea is lodged in a special cell situated in a separate building, detached from the rest of the premises. “The accused (Peter) is having various facilities like TV, English newspapers… the accused if at all has to share the same with hardly one-two inmates. The same cell is also presented by the Indian government to the magisterial court in Britain in the extradition process of another fugitive accused,” the court said.

The cell was part of India’s submissions in the extradition process of Vijay Mallya. “The said cell is having proper ventilation facility, so the inmates can get sufficient sunlight and air. There is a 24-hour medical service inside the jail and medical officer is also available. So apprehension of the applicant that there is grave danger to his life if he is sent back to jail is incorrect,” the court said.

Mukerjea along with his wife Indrani and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna, are facing trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

Advertising

Mukerjea suffered a minor heart attack last month while lodged in jail and was rushed to the state-run JJ Hospital, where he underwent angiography, which showed blockage of his arteries, including a 100 per cent blockage in one of the main ones. Mukerjea through his lawyers had sought provisional bail for six months for post-operation care. CBI special prosecutor Kavita Patil had opposed the plea, stating that Mukerjea can be given facilities in the jail and the state-run hospital. Mukerjea is under treatment at a private hospital in Bandra.

Indrani also seeks bail on health ground

Indrani Mukerjea also filed a bail application on Thursday claiming that she has also been suffering from ailments. Mukerjea, whose previous bail applications on medical grounds were rejected, said that she has neurological complications which are getting worse in prison.