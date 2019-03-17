Sheena Bora murder case: Peter Mukerjea complains of chest pain, admitted to JJ hospital

Former Star India CEO Peter Mukerjea, who is on trial in the murder case of Sheena Bora, was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s JJ hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest pain in prison.

Mukherjea’s condition is stable and he is undergoing a medical line of treatment, Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent at JJ hospital, said.

He has been in custody since 2015 after he was arrested by the CBI for the alleged murder of Sheena Bora, the daughter of his wife, Indrani Mukerjea. He is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail.

Indrani and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna, are also facing trial for the 2012 murder.

Earlier this week, Peter Mukerjea’s lawyer, Shrikant Shivade, made the submission while arguing for bail, stating that Mukerjea felt that he would not survive in the prison till the end of the trial.

“I am a 64-year-old man. I am old. The trial will go on smooth (with me out on bail)… I do not want to die in custody,” Shivade had argued on Mukerjea’s behalf.