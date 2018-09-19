Pesticide inhalation: One death this year, over 700 taken ill in Maharashtra

Lack of protective kit and awareness about safety precautions needed to be taken while handling the chemicals were attributed to be the cause of the deaths. (File photo) Lack of protective kit and awareness about safety precautions needed to be taken while handling the chemicals were attributed to be the cause of the deaths. (File photo)

A year since Maharashtra was rocked by the death of more than 40 agricultural workers from insecticide inhalation, the problem seems to have been brought under control. This season, the state has reported just a single such death, though over 740 farm workers were reportedly hospitalised after inhaling insecticide fumes while spraying crops.

The agricultural labourers who died last year, especially in Yavatmal, were spraying insecticides on cotton crops. Lack of protective kit and awareness about safety precautions needed to be taken while handling the chemicals were attributed to be the cause of the deaths. Thousands were admitted in hospitals in various cotton-growing districts in the state after taking ill. A high-level committee was appointed to study the problem and suggest ways and means to control the problem.

This year’s death has been reported from Akola district. Till September 12, around 742 patients were admitted in hospitals for treatment after inhaling insecticide fumes. Vijaykumar Ingle, director (inputs and quality control), department of agriculture, said that out of the total admitted patients, 656 had already been discharged. Spraying of cotton crops is mostly undertaken two months after sowing when the first signs of infestation are seen. In order to prevent a repeat of last year’s episode, Ingle said that special awareness drives were undertaken this year from the start of the season in April.

“Labourers who undertake spraying were identified and trained in the handling of these chemicals. More than 40,000 safety kits were handed out to such labourers also,” he said.

Along with training labourers, special training camps were conducted for civil hospitals to treat such cases. Ingle said that the awareness drive included the need to stock on antidotes of the specified chemicals along with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be adopted for treating such cases. Hospitals were advised to set up special wards also to treat such cases.

Majority of the hospitalisations this year were reported from the Amravati division, which includes the districts of Amravati, Buldhana, Akola, Yavatmal and Washim. Yavatmal last year was the epicentre of the problem with the majority of the deaths reported from there.

The state agriculture department has recommended banning five popularly used insecticides, which were attributed to the deaths. A final decision on the ban is now pending with the government.

