Permission to bury bodies of COVID-19 victims at Bandra (West) kabaristan will lead to community spread: Residents tell HC

People living near Bandra (West) kabaristan on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court, claiming that permitting the use of the burial ground to bury COVID-19 victims will lead to community spread.

Seeking directions to the BMC to cancel permission to bury bodies at the kabaristan, petitioners Pradeep Gandhy and others moved an urgent praecipe before the court.

The residents claimed that the burial ground is located in the heart of Bandra (West), next to their residences, and as per the revised circular issued by BMC on March 30, COVID-19 patients cannot be buried near residential areas. On April 13, a body was brought for burial at the kabaristan. However, after local residents protested, the authorities did not bury the body, the plea, filed through advocate D P Singh, added.

“They (residents) are moving the HC in extreme urgency, as they fear that burial of dead bodies of COVID-19 victims will have large implications and would lead to community spread,” it said.

The plea alleged that BMC’s decision to use the kabaristan to bury bodies of COVID-19 patients had led local residents to protest, as the burial ground shares a wall with an residential area near G7 multiplex on Lane Varde Marg off Turner Road.

The HC is likely to take up plea through video-conference on April 15.

