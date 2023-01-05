Peoples Republican Party to join hands with Shinde-Sena

A day after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar announced that his party and Shiv Sena (UBT) have committed to contest together in the upcoming municipal polls, the Peoples Republican Party (PRP) led by Jogendra Kawade on Wednesday announced an alliance with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

“Ever since the Eknath Shinde-led government was formed in Maharashtra, we have been talking on many issues. Shindeji was receptive of ideas presented by us and even worked to solve the problems raised by us. We met in Nagpur as well and it was decided that our alliance will be formed based on the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Prabodhankar Thackeray,” said Kawade.

He, along with Shinde, addressed a press conference on Wednesday after announcing the alliance. Shinde said that the two parties have come forward through the struggle. “Our struggle was not easy, it was a revolution. Kawadeji too has been known as an aggressive leader who has been to jail several times and was in Tihar jail for his agitation on the issue of OBCs. Even we worked in politics, facing police lathicharge. Two such parties are coming together,” said Shinde.

Kawade, a former professor from Nagpur, is one of the prominent Ambedkarite leaders in Maharashtra. He rose to fame after his long march from Nagpur to Aurangabad in 1979 along with thousands of Ambedkarites, demanding that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name be given to the then Marathwada University.