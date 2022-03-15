People with Dawood links on state’s Waqf Board: Devendra Fadnavis

OPPOSITION LEADER Devendra Fadnavis on Monday accused the MVA government of appointing people with links to fugitive gangsters and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim on the state’s Waqf Board.

Speaking in the Assembly, Fadnavis said that a pen drive he had submitted to the assembly speaker contained a conversation between Waqf Board members Mohammad Arshad Khan and Dr Mudassir Lambe.

Fadnavis, while elaborating on the alleged conversation that the two men had, said that Lambe claimed his father-in-law was an associate of Ibrahim, while Khan said his uncle was part of the underworld. Khan is in jail, while Lambe is not despite facing rape charges, the BJP leader alleged.

According to the transcript that was handed out to the media by Fadnavis, at some point during the conversation between Lambe and Khan, Lambe allegedly claimed that his father-in-law was the right-hand man of Dawood Ibrahim. “Do you know what’s my problem? My father-in-law was Dawood Ibrahim’s right-hand man, and my relationship was fixed by Haseena Appa. From my side Sohail Bhai and from there Haseena Appa. Haseena Appa means Dawood’s sister,” Lambe is purportedly heard saying. Khan allegedly responded by asserting that his uncle was part of the underworld.

As the discussion progresses, Lambe stated, “Arshad I tell you… you start work in Waqf… Now we have power. Now you can make money. You start work. I will do work setting. We can have 50:50 share.”

The NCP rejected Fadnavis’s allegations and said that the person in question was named on the board during the rule of the BJP government.

Sana Malik Shaikh, vice-president of Maharashtra unit of Rashtravadi Yuvati Congress — a wing of the NCP — and daughter of jailed Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, countered Fadnavis’s claims and said that it was the previous government in the state, which appointed Lambe to the board. Nawab Malik helms the state Waqf department.

“Half Truth is Full Lie!! Dr Lambe was appointed a Waqf Board member by Fadnavis/BJP govt on 13 Sept 2019. Maha Vikas Aghadi govt was established in November 2019. My father got Minority/Waqf Dept in the first week of Jan 2020.@Dev_Fadnavis with D-Gang Relative & a Rape Accused,” Sana Malik-Shaikh tweeted. The tweet also shared Lambe’s picture with Fadnavis.

Congress has sought an investigation into BJP’s links with Lambe.

“In light of the new facts cited by @sanamalikshaikh and serious allegations of LOP @Dev_Fadnavis ji an investigation wrt connection of bjp with so called Dr. Lambe needs to be done. I urge @Dwalsepatil ji who has just given clarification on this to take note of the new findings,” Maharashtra Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant tweeted.

Reacting to the allegations, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said, “The opposition leader has submitted the pen drive to the Speaker on Monday. All the details and facts will have to be ascertained and accordingly, we can act.” The state government will never protect anything that is wrong or against the rules, he said.

In his speech, Fadnavis also attacked the MVA government for frequently pointing fingers at the Centre for GST compensation. He said, “The problem is lack of planning and management at the state level. The state government has failed to take bold steps to boost the economy and generate higher revenue…”