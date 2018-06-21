People will defeat BJP-RSS agenda to change Constitution: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar at the Samvidhan Bachao. (Express photo by Santosh Parab) Sharad Pawar at the Samvidhan Bachao. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the agenda of BJP and its political mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is to “change the Indian Constitution, but the people of the country will not allow it to happen”. He was speaking at the party’s “Save Democracy Meet” in Mumbai.

Stressing that the Indian Constitution will not be allowed to change, Pawar said, “The NCP has taken the lead in saving the Constitution and would oppose all those forces who are trying to tamper with it.”

Former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi’s leadership and upliftment of the poor gave India a global identity, yet her decision to impose Emergency went against the public sentiments. The people of this country taught her a lesson. Along with the Congress government, Indira Gandhi lost the elections, Pawar said.

Criticising the BJP government at the centre, Pawar said, “Instances of atrocities against backward classes and women and mob lynching have increased. It is a serious cause of concern.”

Pawar recalled the statement of Anant Kumar Hegde, the Minister of State for Skill Development, who had allegedly said, “We are here to change the Constitution and we will change it.” The minister had to apologise later.

“It is shocking when BJP government dismissed the controversy as personal view of a Union minister. In government, how can a Union minister hold personal view. It clearly showed the mindset of the BJP,” he added.

Later, on Wednesday state Congress and NCP leaders decided to work together during the monsoon session in Nagpur. Top Congress and NCP leaders held a meeting, where they agreed to work on common agenda to highlight the failures of the BJP and Sena government in Maharashtra. The leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and state NCP chief Jayanat Patil lead the meeting.

