People will blame PM if anything happens, says Anna Hazare as his health worsens

Activist Anna Hazare, who has been on a hunger strike in his village Ralegan Siddhi since January 30 over the “non-fulfilment of promises” by the Centre, suffered from health issues on the fourth day of his protest, when his blood pressure shot up and doctors advised him to avoid speeches.

Hazare warned that if something happened to him, the public would hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible.

On Friday morning, Hazare had received a letter from the Prime Minister’s Office, acknowledging a letter sent by him to the PM on January 1. He said the letter did not address any of the issues raised by him in his letters to Modi and only “tersely” acknowledged it.

“The letter was written by the PMO to me on January 25 and I received it yesterday. It only says ‘we have received your letter dated January 1, greetings’. It’s silent on my demands of Lokpal, Lokayukta, farmers’ issues and a fair price for agricultural produce,” said Hazare. He added, “If something bad happens to me, the public will hold the Prime Minister responsible for it.”

Hazare said he has sent a total of 35 letters to Prime Minister Modi, since the latter came to power in May 2014, but has not received any satisfactory responses.

Dr Dhananjay Pote, who is closely monitoring Hazare’s health, conducted a routine check-up on Saturday morning and said Hazare has lost 3.4 kg by the fourth day of his fast. “His blood pressure has also shot up. He has been advised to avoid speeches and keep conversations to a minimum, “ said Pote.

On Saturday, residents of Ralegan Siddhi and Hazare’s supporters took to the streets and blocked traffic on the Parner-Wadegavhan Road that passes through the village. Police detained some of the protesters, who were taken to Parner police station and released later.