People returning to rural belt from Mumbai, Pune should be tested, sent to home quarantine: Tope

Stranded passengers board whatever possible transport they can at Kalamboli. (Express photo) Stranded passengers board whatever possible transport they can at Kalamboli. (Express photo)

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday directed that the large number of people who are returning from Mumbai and Pune to their native villages should be tested for COVID-19 and put on home quarantine.

“These people had come to Mumbai and Pune from nearby rural villages. They all should be tested for COVID-19 and put on home quarantine with their hands stamped,” Tope said.

“After yesterday’s Janata Curfew, we have noticed people returning to their villages. Our official helplines have received complaints from various parts of the state that those under home quarantine or those who have just returned from abroad were not following norms and have been moving around,” he added.

“Now, the local administration should be given a list of these individuals and they should be regularly monitored,” Tope said.

Also, Tope urged medical establishments not to shut down OPDs. “It has been brought to our notice that some medical facilities are shutting their OPDs. This is not going to help. To the contrary, we have to ensure all OPDs are functional.”

On Monday, 255 people who have returned from abroad were admitted in isolation wards. Till now, 2,144 such people have been tested for COVID-19. Among them, 1,889 have tested negative and 89 positive.

