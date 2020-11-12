People of Bihar have reposed faith in PM’s leadership: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The outcome of the Bihar Assembly elections shows that people have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, former chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

“The results of the polls, held amid Covid-19 and the lockdown leading to new economic challenges, clearly indicate that people of Bihar believe that the PM has addressed their concerns through right policies in difficult times,” Fadnavis said. “People of Bihar have voted for development politics. The mandate for the BJP and JD(U) is for development,” he said.

Fadnavis, who was Bihar poll incharge, said that the BJP contested 110 seats out of a total 243. The results show a 67 per cent success rate for the party, he added. In 2015, the BJP’s success in terms of seat contested and won was only 34 per cent. Which means, in the last five years the party has attained almost double success rate, he said.

“The credit for this success goes to the PM’s pro-poor policies. The lockdown, which led to large-scale migration, was also expeditiously tackled with concrete policies. Migrants were provided free ration and financial support in absence of sustained livelihood,” he added.

