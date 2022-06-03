People must follow Covid norms if they don’t want to face curbs again: Uddhav

As Maharashtra is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday advised the people to follow pandemic appropiate behaviour if they don’t wish to face restrictions again. In a meeting on Thursday, Thackeray asked the state Covid-19 task force to keep a watch on the pandemic curve for the next fortnight.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the active tally to 4,559. The state’s caseload stands at 78,89,212, and death toll is 1,47,861.

“If people don’t want restrictions again, they should follow discipline on their own. Use masks, observe physical distance, sanitise and vaccinate,” the CM said, adding that the cases had risen by seven-fold in the last one-and-a-half months.

Citing expert opinion that the number of cases was likely to rise further, he added, “We will keep watch for the next 15 days. People should follow Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid further spread of the virus.”

He asked officials to keep ready field hospitals, constructed during the peak of the pandemic, as well as take stock of existing health infrastructure. He also stressed on the need for expediting vaccination.

Thackeray said schools will reopen soon and asked the authorities to seek information about what decisions have been taken in other places about safety of children and what are the chances of them getting infected.

The CM asked people to get themselves tested if they were experiencing cold, cough and irritation in throat. “Wear masks in crowded public places. Vaccination of the 12-18 age group should be expedited and booster dose should be taken. Oxygen and medicines should be kept on standby. Monsoon-related illnesses have symptoms like Covid-19 and, hence, doctors should advice their patients to get themselves tested,” he said.

State Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas, who gave a detailed presentation on the virus situation during the meeting, said the Maharashtra had reported the lowest number of active cases – 626 – on April 16. This has risen to over 4,500 on Thursday.

“With relaxation of restrictions and flattening of the pandemic curve, people have been violating Covid appropiate behaviour. Due to increase in mobility in public transport for economic purposes, the virus is spreading among the population,” said Vyas.

“It has been seen that many patients are ignoring their symptoms and not getting tested on time. With monsoon around the corner, the symptomatic cases will rise… so, the public should be more careful and get tested if they develop any symptom,” he added.