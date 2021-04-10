People losing patience with Covid lockdowns but can’t give up at this stage: Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Friday said that although he understands that the citizens are losing their patience with the lockdowns, giving up the fight against Covid-19 was not an option at this stage. He stressed that the government needs support from the citizens to break the chain of transmission.

Pawar attended the weekly Covid-19 review meeting at Pune’s Council Hall on Saturday along with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. Pawar thanked the residents of Pune for following the ‘Weekend Lockdown’ rules.

Pawar said he was aware of the vocal opposition of traders’ bodies to the current restrictions imposed by the state government and has directed Divisional Commissioner (Pune) Saurabh Rao, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta to hold a meeting with the representatives of the traders’ federation.

“These officers will hold a meeting with the federation leaders. They will take them into confidence and inform them about the situation the city is facing and the need for their co-operation. My experience is that once you convey the seriousness of the issue, the unions respond positively,” said Pawar.

When asked if the state government failed to prepare ahead of the second wave of Covid-19 despite predictions, Pawar said the administration and the political leadership of the Centre and the state governments had worked towards containing the spread of the virus in the first wave and before the second wave struck, the health infrastructure was considerably enhanced in the city.

“In the first wave, people were extremely fearful. Now, the infection rate is very high with entire families getting infected making it very difficult to contain the virus. We are stepping up vaccination as it’s the best policy. Our capacity in the district is to execute 1 lakh vaccinations per day. Prakash Javadekar has promised us that our vaccine needs will be fulfilled,” said Pawar.

Although he refused to talk about the ongoing controversy over supply of oxygens to Maharashtra, the minister said the state government has created an elaborate system for the distribution of vaccines.