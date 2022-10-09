People evacuated after fire in residential building, six injured

Six persons were injured after a level-2 fire broke out inside a 13-storey residential building at New Tilak Nagar, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, on Saturday afternoon. Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said the internal fire-fighting system installed inside the building, Rail view MIG Society, was non-functional during the blaze.

Chief Fire Officer Hemant Parab said while the blaze was not very intense, the entire building was engulfed with smoke. “The fire might have originated in an open duct between the fifth and sixth floors. Our preliminary view suggests that someone might have thrown a burning object in the duct, but due to the wind, the particles spread till the terrace and the entire building was filled with smoke. The intensity of smoke was much thicker in the 12th and 13th floor of the building,” said Parab. The fire was brought under control by 5 pm and completely extinguished by 5.50 pm, said Fire Brigade officials.

The flames were confined within the open duct, since it was filled with garbage, electrical wiring and scrapped materials, said Fire Brigade officials. While one team of Fire Brigade officials carried out fire-fighting operations, the second team rescued residents by going door-to-door.

The Fire Brigade rescued 33 people, six of whom sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital. The injured have been identified as, Archana Malvankar (34), Anjali Andhre (26), Neena Andhre (50), Rutuja Pohak (17), Kailash Andhre (54) and Sachin Andhre (50). According to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, all six are currently in stable condition.

“Since the building was filled with smoke, people rushed inside their flats. They closed their doors and took refuge near the box windows and parapet walls for ventilation. Due to this, there were no losses of life. The internal fire-fighting system was not working, for which the Fire Brigade will also send them a notice,” said Parab. He added that if the fire-fighting system had worked, the smoke wouldn’t have become so thick.

Meanwhile, residents who were rescued from the fire incident said due to the presence of smoke, visibility was low.

“There was a burning smell in the corridor. When we opened the door, we discovered that the entire corridor of my floor was filled with smoke. We couldn’t see anything outside so we shut our doors and stayed inside… Later we learnt that there was a fire,” said Ajit Singh, one of the residents rescued by the Fire Brigade.