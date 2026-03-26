In your neighbourhood: At People’s Book House, a quiet survival of Mumbai’s once-vibrant reading culture

Established in 1973, People’s Book House in Fort continues to stock social and political literature outside the mainstream. (Source: Express Photo)

Tucked into Meher House on Cawasji Patel Street in Fort, near Akbar Ali Departmental Store, People’s Book House is easy to miss. Surrounded by stationery shops and photocopy stores, it sits quietly, its presence marked more by memory than display. Inside, there are no curated sections or spotlight shelves — just tightly packed rows of books stacked across walls and tables, arranged more by familiarity than design.

What the store holds is less urgency and more a sense of a reading culture that once thrived on discussion, ideology and exchange, and now lingers in fragments.

Established in 1973 under the aegis of Lokvangmay Griha, the bookstore was part of a larger effort to make political and social literature accessible. Its roots trace back to the Communist Party of India’s publishing initiatives in the 1950s, but this modest Fort outlet grew into something more: a meeting ground.