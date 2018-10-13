Peon attempts suicide at Mantralaya after he was sent on forced retirement

Sonawane, however, refused to go on retirement. On Friday, his wife and son accompanied him to Mantralaya, where he attempted suicide, the official said. (Image for representational purpose) Sonawane, however, refused to go on retirement. On Friday, his wife and son accompanied him to Mantralaya, where he attempted suicide, the official said. (Image for representational purpose)

PROTESTING AGAINST him being forcefully retired from service, a peon allegedly attempted suicide on Friday at the chamber of the principal secretary (Labour) in Mantralaya.

Officials said peon D J Sonawane, who was attached to the labour department, was sent on forced retirement on Thursday following a departmental inquiry against him. Sonawane had started service in February 1996 and was posted in Mantralaya since then. “After receiving several complaints against him, an inquiry followed. He was indicted on various counts like bunking office, refusing to work, misbehaving with colleagues and others… Considering his family, a lenient view was taken and instead of dismissing him, he was given a forced retirement, so that he would be eligible for post retirement benefits,” an official said.

Sonawane, however, refused to go on retirement. On Friday, his wife and son accompanied him to Mantralaya, where he attempted suicide, the official said.

Police said that while Sonawane was carrying a phenyl bottle, preliminary inquiry has indicated that he might have not consumed it. “We are awaiting the medical report,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Police Commissioner (Zone I).

