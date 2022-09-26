scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Pending recruitment to police force to take place soon: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the government will conduct publicity and awareness campaigns about cyber security, especially alerting people about phishing and other cyber frauds.

While advertisements for as many as 8,000 police personnel posts are already out, another advertisement for 12,000 more personnel should be published soon, he added. (File)

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Monday that recruitment to the police force pending for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic will take place soon. While advertisements for as many as 8,000 police personnel posts are already out, another advertisement for 12,000 more personnel should be published soon, he added.

“I had a meeting with the Chief Minister where a decision was taken to conduct police bharti for as many as 20,000 posts. While one group of advertisements has already been issued, another will be issued soon. This will help the police in a big way.”

He said the government will work together with NGOs to improve the condition of prisons and provide more facilities.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 08:14:08 pm
