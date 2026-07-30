Penalty for ride cancellation? Rapido, Uber have until Sept 1 to comply

App-based ride-hailing services in Maharashtra, including Ola, Uber and Rapido, have been given until September 1 to comply with Maharashtra’s norms for aggregators, including registration with the transport department, state transport authority-only licences, and implementation of the ride cancellation system, failing which they will face penal action, according to a directive issued by the state government.

Companies operating without the prescribed registration or flouting norms will face strict action, the government has warned.

As per the Transport Department’s directive, aggregator entities operating in Maharashtra have been asked to complete all procedures and documentation required for registration under the Maharashtra Aggregator Policy, 2025, and the recently implemented Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026, within one month.