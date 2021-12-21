Pednekar asks Shelar to prove claims of minister being present at party

In the latest round of tussle and allegations between the two former allies, Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar on Monday dared MLA and BJP leader Ashish Shelar to prove his statement that a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister was present at a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Pednekar also asked for a public apology from Shelar and hit out at BJP for creating unnecessary controversies through baseless allegations.

The party had come under the scanner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after two actors tested positive for Covid-19. The event soon turned into a political tussle with Shelar claiming that a state minister was also one of the attendees.

Last week Shelar sought to know from the civic body whether a cabinet minister was also present at the dinner party. Talking to reporters Shelar said, “I want to know whether a Maharashtra minister was present at the dinner party organised at Karan Johar’s residence here. There is a discrepancy in the details of the attendees provided out by the celebrities. It raises suspicion about the exact number of people who attended that party. Is it an attempt to hide some names?”

Pednekar said that BMC has taken necessary action, checked CCTV footage and conducted contract tracing. The mayor also said that during the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shelar had made similar allegations but no proof of the same was given to the public.

On the Covid-19 situation, the mayor added that there are no new restrictions for Christmas and New Year Celebrations but appealed to all citizens to follow the prescribed SOPs. “We’ve already issued SOPs for Christmas and New Year celebrations. There is no plan to put restrictions on the Christmas and New Year parties.”