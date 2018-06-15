PechaKucha 20×20 nights return to Mumbai

PechaKucha would be held at Bandra Kurla Complex this weekend. PechaKucha would be held at Bandra Kurla Complex this weekend.

After a five-year gap, a unique evening featuring creative people presenting stories in visual form will return to Mumbai this weekend. On Saturday evening, 91springboard, a co-working space in Bandra Kurla Complex, will host PechaKucha 20×20.

Translating as “chit chat” in Japanese, the concept took off in Tokyo in 2003, when architect duo Astrid Klein and Mark Dytham of Klein Dytham Architecture hosted an informal evening of presentations at their gallery. The format required individuals to present a story using 20 images about which they are allowed to speak for only 20 seconds.

While the first night was restricted to architects, the concept has since spread to more than 1,000 cities and individuals from diverse professional fields.

Nikita Koka, who runs 91springboard, said that organising PechaKucha in Mumbai has been long overdue. “There are lots of storytellers and creative people in the city who need to have a space to present their ideas,” she said.

Saturday’s line-up includes the writer Elita, who runs the blog Nomadic Thunker, LGBT activist Esha Sridhar who runs the non-profit The Plane Jar, Kaushik Mukherjee, an athlete who has completed the Ironman Challenge, Astrid Rao, who runs a paragliding school and guesthouse in Kamshet, Munaf Kapadia who runs The Bohri Kitchen, National Award winning filmmaker Teenaa Kaur Pasricha, who directed the documentary, ‘When the sun didn’t rise’ about the 1984 Sikh riots and Dedeepya Reddy, who runs the non-profit ‘Chal Rang De’, which works to transform slums in Mumbai.

Koka expects an audience of at least 90 people on Saturday. “We want an intimate and informal setting where people can experience stories, talk to others and network,” she said.

Elita, the freelancer who organises expressive writing workshops, said that the organisers of PechKucha have left it to the presenters to choose their topics but also gave them tips on refining their stories.

“This is the first time I will be presenting in such a format. I have spoken in an informal set-up before. This is going to be a lot more visual and will bring in an element of discipline,” she said.

Unlike with run-of-the-mill PowerPoint presentations in which speakers run the risk of not knowing when to stop, Elita said that the brevity of the format will ensure that stories will be hard-hitting. “Hopefully it will leave the audience with something tangible,” she said.

