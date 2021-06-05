TV actor Pearl V Puri arrested for alleged rape of minor

Television actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl two years ago. A case was registered against Puri by the victim’s father in 2019.

According to the Valiv police, the victim’s father had approached them in 2019 alleging that his daughter was sexually assaulted. The identity of the accused had not been revealed at the time the investigation began.

“The victim identified the accused recently, and after recording her statement, the accused has been arrested. After the identification of the accused, we have taken him into custody for further investigation,” said Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone of Mira Bhayandar, Vasai.

He added that the accused would be produced in court later today.

The accused has been booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19 and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.