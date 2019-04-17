PDP, NC should not be part of NDA after elections: Shiv Sena

THE SHIV Sena said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must ensure that Jammu and Kashmir’s PDP and NC should not be part of the NDA after the Lok Sabha polls irrespective of the election outcome on May 23.

Advertising

“Irrespective of what happens in the number game tomorrow to form the government, there should be no tie-up with those who are talking about dividing the country. Those who have ruined three generations of Kashmiris, none of them should be given place in the Modi Cabinet or in the NDA,” said Sena in an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana.

The editorial added that Modi, who has asked NCP chief Sharad Pawar whether he is with those who want to divide the country, should have the same question after the election results are announced.

“Not only those who are talking about dividing the country but also those who are supporting these people should also not get a place in the country’s polity. If those supporting the anti-nationals sit with the nationalists for political need, it will be an insult of the jawans,” the editorial said.

Advertising

The Sena added that NC leader Farooq Abdullah, who has spoken about having a separate PM for Jammu and Kashmir, was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and was part of the NDA.

“In fact, his and his party’s opposition to the articles 370 and 35 (A) is old. Still, we keep kissing their furry cap to manage the numbers in the Parliament. This is the nationalism of convenience,” it said.

It added that PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also has a similar stand on Article 370.

“She has warned that Kashmir will not be in the country if Article 370 is revoked. Mehbooba was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir with the support of the BJP till yesterday and her anti-nationals thoughts about Jammu and Kashmir are old. Still, BJP became friendly with it and we kept opposing the alliance,” the party said.