PCMC reviews Neo Metro plan, to approach govt for approval

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to take up the Neo Metro plan from Nashik Phata to Chakan with the state government. The plan has been in the pipeline for sometime but has remained a non-starter so far.

“The Detailed Project Report submitted by the MahaMetro on the Neo Metro is lying with us. I reviewed the DPR on Tuesday to understand the entire project,” Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, who is also the administrator of PCMC, told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd had last year submitted the DPR of Neo Metro. Singh said the decision as to whether the Neo Metro should be implemented or not rests with the state government. “After studying the DPR, we will be approaching the state government to seek its approval,” the PCMC chief said.

MahaMetro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane said the DPR estimates the cost of the project at Rs 1,544 crore. “The route will extend up to 16.11 km. It will join the Pune Metro at Nashik Phata,” he said, adding that the route will be an elevated one.

Metro officials said PCMC wanted the Neo Metro to be extended up to IT hub Hinjewadi. “We have told them that to start with, let us first complete the project up to Nashik Phata and then think of extending it up to Hinjewadi. As it is, the stretch after Nashik to Hinjewadi comes under the High Capacity Mass Transit-Ringroad plan,” he said.

PCMC officials said they were insisting on including Chakan and Hinjewadi. “Vehicular traffic in both Chakan industrial area and Hinjewadi IT hub has grown exponentially. Both have become busy commercial hubs. Besides Chakan, Moshi and Bhosari, Neo Metro will hardly get any commuters en route. It will not be a feasible idea. If Hinjewadi is included, then the commuter strength will go up by a big margin. Neo Metro should be run for commuters and not for catering to empty rakes,” officials said.

Metro officials said of the Rs 1,545 crore required for setting up of Neo Metro, 60 per cent amount will be raised through loans and rest will be shared by the state government and the central government. “PCMC will have to pay a small amount of its share,” officials said.

The Neo Metro is likely to have 11 stations. They include Bhosari District Central, PIEC Centre, Bankarwadi, Bharatmata Chowk, Chimbli Phata, Barge Vasti, Kuruli, Alandi Phata, Muktewadi, Talegaon Chowk and Chakan Chowk.