Police complaints authority issues notice to Mumbai Police officials over Kirit Somaiya detention

THE MAHARASHTRA State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) has issued notices to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Azad Maidan) and senior inspector of MRA Marg police station in south Mumbai in connection with a complaint given by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Somaiya complained that the Mumbai Police detained him at CSMT railway station on September 27 while he was on his way to Kolhapur. Somaiya was going to give a complaint against state Rural Affairs Minister Hassan Mushriff, an MLA from Kagal in Kolhapur.

Somaiya had alleged that Mushriff had committed fraud in two sugar mills, for which he wanted to register a complaint at Murud police station in Kagal constituency. However, fearing that a law and order situation could arise, the Kolhapur collector had issued an order banning his entry into Kolhapur.

An official said that even as he was getting into a train for Kolhapur from CSMT on September 20, a team from Mumbai Police stopped him. Somaiya said that while he could have been stopped from entering Kolhapur, the Mumbai police did not have a right to stop him in the city itself and he could have been headed anywhere. “He has produced CCTV footage from CSMT to show how he was stopped by the Mumbai police from entering the train and the arguments he had with the police team,” an official said.

Somaiya had given a complaint against the Mumbai police earlier as well, but it was done without bringing the complaint to the notice of seniors of the officers against whom he complained. As per the SPCA rules 2016, one can only approach the Authority one month after bringing the complaint to the notice of superiors of those against whom allegations have been made. After Somaiya was informed about it, he followed through with the procedure and approached the SPCA on Wednesday.

After verifying his complaint, the SPCA chairman, retired Bombay HC Justice Shrihari Davare, admitted Somaiya’s complaint and issued notices to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, ACP Azad Maidan and senior inspector of MRA Marg police station. An official said the matter has been kept for further hearing on January 19.

If the officials are found to be at fault, the SPCA can send a default report to the Maharashtra government. The government can then decide on the course of action. If the government does not take action as per the SPCA report, it has to give reasons for the same in writing.