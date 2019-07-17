Payal Tadvi suicide case: Probe likely to be completed, chargesheet by next week, HC told

THE CRIME Branch on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it is likely to complete its investigation into Dr Payal Tadvi’s suicide and file a chargesheet before the special court by next week.

Justice Dama S Naidu was hearing an appeal filed by the three accused senior resident doctors, booked for allegedly abetting Tadvi’s suicide in May and making casteist comments against her, against the special court order refusing to grant them bail.

Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakare told court that by next week, the investigating agency is likely to complete investigation and file a chargesheet.

Counsel Aabad Ponda, appearing for the three doctors, told the court that the accused have been behind bars for 50 days now. Ponda added that during duty hours at the hospital, the three would pull up junior doctors for not doing their work. He further said while police had told the court that they have found a picture of a suicide note in Tadvi’s phone, the original note is yet to be found.

Advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, appearing for Tadvi’s family, told the court that the three doctors and their families had harassed the family of the deceased in the sessions court premises.