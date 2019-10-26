Payal Tadvi suicide case: High Court allows three accused to travel outside Mumbai

The Bombay High Court has granted permission to the three doctors booked for the alleged abetting in the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi to travel outside the city for Diwali. The court, however, has directed the accused to furnish their itinerary to the Mumbai police crime branch.

The high court had granted doctors Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal bail in August with conditions including not traveling outside the city without the court’s permission. Subsequently, the three had filed an application before the court, through their lawyer Shailesh Kharat, seeking permission to travel to their native places – two of them within Maharashtra and another in Madhya Pradesh – for 21 days for Diwali.

They submitted that there is no evidence against them and that they will be readily available in future for the trial and that they have no intention to run away from the law, but only want to spend time with their family.

The three doctors were Tadvi’s senior colleagues at Nair Hospital and have been accused of harassing her. Tadvi committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22. In a suicide note, she had blamed the three senior doctors for the death.