Payal Tadvi suicide case: Crime Branch to move Bombay HC against order sending accused to judicial custody

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, is expected to approach the Bombay High Court this week to challenge a special court order sending three doctors arrested in the case to judicial custody.

Sources said the case was transferred to the Crime Branch by Chief Minister Devendra Fadavnis last Thursday, while the court issued its order the next day.

Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakare confirmed the development and said, “It’s still in process.”

“We got the case papers by early evening and we barely got time to record their statements. After the three fled the spot, they were taught what they are supposed to tell us, while we even have to cross-check the facts they say in their statements. We didn’t get time to investigate as we had to prepare the case papers for the second remand on Friday. The three were then produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said an officer.

Investigators have recorded statements of more than 30 faculty members at Nair Hospital, including sweepers who were in the department regularly.

Accused doctors apply for bail

Three doctors arrested over the alleged suicide of 26-year-old doctor Payal Tadvi have filed applications for bail before a special court.

The accused had submitted similar anticipatory bail applications filed on May 28, which were not heard as they were arrested before the hearing.

The accused said they were unaware of Tadvi’s caste and hence sections under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act do not apply.

They also blamed the atmosphere in government hospitals that have limited staff, doctors and resident doctors, who are overworked and working under high pressure.

The accused also said they had termed her a ‘bhagodi’ (a person who escapes) as she did not report to work. They said this did not amount to abetment of suicide. The bail pleas are yet to come up for a hearing before the court. The three were sent to judicial custody till June 10.