Payal Tadvi suicide: Ahuja seeks exemption from attending trial court proceedings till charges framed

Earlier this month, Ahuja and the two other accused were granted permission by the Supreme Court to resume their postgraduation studies.

One of the three accused doctors booked for abetment of suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi last year has sought exemption from attending trial court proceedings till charges are framed in the case. All three accused are currently out on bail.

In an application, accused Hema Ahuja stated that since she is a doctor and there is an urgent need of medical professionals amid the Covid-19 pandemic, she be exempted from attending court proceedings. Following this, the court asked the prosecution and Tadvi’s mother Abeda, who is a complainant in the case, to file a reply to the plea.

Earlier this month, Ahuja and the two other accused — Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal — were granted permission by the Supreme Court to resume their postgraduation studies. In March, the Maharashtra Medical Council had given reinstated their licences, pending inquiry.

