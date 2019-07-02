Toggle Menu
Payal Tadvi suicide: 3 accused doctors move Bombay High Court for bailhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/payal-tadvi-suicide-3-accused-doctors-move-bombay-high-court-for-bail-5809845/

Bail applications are likely to be heard by the High Court on July 7. 

Accused Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal, seniors to Payal at TN Topiwala National Medical College, were arrested for allegedly ragging Tadvi, leading to her suicide inside her room on May 22 (File)

The three accused doctors arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi have moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail, after they were denied bail by the special court last month.

Accused Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal, seniors to Payal in the postgraduate course at TN Topiwala National Medical College, were arrested for allegedly ragging Tadvi, leading to her suicide inside her room on May 22. Their bail applications are likely to be heard by the High Court on July 7.

