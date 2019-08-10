Tadvi family disappointed, father of accused says ‘relieved’

DISAPPOINTED WITH the Bombay High Court’s decision to grant bail to the three resident doctors accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, her family on Friday said they want the accused to be behind bars for 15 years.

“We were prepared for this decision. But we had also hoped that the court would not granted them bail after going through the evidence. We don’t want them to be out. All we want is them to be in jail for 10 to 15 years and cancellation of their licenses forever,” said Salman Tadvi, the husband of the deceased.

Salman and Payal’s parents Salim and Abeda Tadvi were present in the court on Friday when Dr Hema Ahuja, Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal were granted bail. “We will consult with our lawyer on what steps can be taken now. He (Tadvi family lawyer) was not present in court today,” said Tadvi’s father Salim, who travels to Mumbai from Jalgaon for every hearing with Abeda.

Abeda, who has been at the forefront while pursuing the case, said she is upset. “The case against them is strong,” she added.

Meanwhile, the families of the three doctors said that they were relieved by the HC decision.

Suresh Ahuja, Hema’s father, said: “My wife has been in Mumbai ever since the arrest, attending every hearing and trying to reach out to everyone for help. We were hopeful that my daughter would get bail. At least now she will be out of prison.”

The family, based in Madhya Pradesh, maintains that Hema was only doing her job.