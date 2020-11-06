Payal Tadvi case: State medical council issues notice to two accused doctors

Tadvi, a second-year gynaecology student at BYL Nair hospital, had died by suicide on May 22, 2019

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) on Wednesday issued a notice to two of the three accused doctors in the Dr Payal Tadvi abetment to suicide case seeking their response within 15 days on allegations of harassment suffered by the deceased.

Dr Shivkumar Utture, MMC president, said the council’s ethical committee will soon hold a hearing to decide whether medical licenses of the two doctors — Dr Ankita Khandelwal and Dr Bhakti Mehare — be suspended or cancelled.

Tadvi, a second-year gynaecology student at BYL Nair hospital, had died by suicide on May 22, 2019, leaving behind a note in which she had accused her three seniors — Khandelwal, Mehare and Dr Hema Ahuja — of harassing her at work.

Khandelwal and Mehare are both registered with MMC. The MMC registrar on Wednesday issued a 15-day notice to both to provide a detailed reply to the allegations levelled by Tadvi’s mother Abeda Tadvi in her complaint to the council last year.

The council, a quasi judicial body, has power to permanently cancel or suspend their license to practice from several months to few years.

