Payal Tadvi case: Bombay HC rejects plea of three accused to complete PG

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected permission to three women doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of junior doctor Payal Tadvi, to complete their post-graduation at BYL Nair Hospital.

The single-judge bench of Justice Sadhana S Jadhav noted that the accused—Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal— can apply for the completion of their post-graduate studies after the trial in the case is complete. The high court also directed the special court to expedite the trial.

In addition, the court relaxed their bail conditions and said that the accused can leave Mumbai to visit their homes with the permission of the court and also relaxed condition to visit police station every alternate day.

The court passed the order after Dr. Ganesh Shinde, head gynecology department of Nair Hospital, present in the Court, opposed their entrance in premises and said that it will affect the fabric and atmosphere impacting health services and create hostility.

Justice Jadhav on Friday said it was not right to have suspended their medical licenses as this court did not have the jurisdiction to do so while hearing a bail plea. The court noted that the Maharashtra Medical Council has already initiated inquiry into the issue and shall take appropriate decision on suspension of their licenses and granted liberty to accused Hema Ahuja to register with Maharashtra Medical Council

Tadvi, a postgraduate gynaecology student at TN Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai, committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room in BYL Nair hospital on May 22 last year. The hospital is attached to Topiwala medical college. Her family has accused Ahuja, Mehere and Khandelwal, her seniors, of harassment and caste discrimination.

The high court on August 9 last year had granted conditional bail to the accused. The conditions imposed include bar on entering BYL Nair hospital and Topiwala medical college. Moreover, the medical licences of the accused have been suspended until the conclusion of trial.

