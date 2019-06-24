Payal Tadvi suicide case: Special court rejects bail plea of three accused doctors

A special court in Mumbai Monday rejected the bail plea of the three doctors charged with abetment in Payal Tadvi suicide case.

The trio — Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal — was booked by Mumbai Police for the alleged harassment including caste-based harassment of Tadvi which purportedly led the 26-year-old medical student to commit suicide last month. Tadvi, who was a postgraduate student at BYL Topiwala college, where the three accused were her seniors, was found hanging in her hostel room on May 22.

Police had previously opposed the bail application of the three doctors stating that they did not provide satisfactory answers during the course of interrogation. The Police added that the three doctors could not explain the reason as to why they returned to Tadvi’s room after the suicide.

Police also said that multiple witnesses claimed that Tadvi was reprimanded by the accused in an operation theatre.

Opposing the claim about the targeting of the victim because of her social background, the accused had earlier cited a WhatsApp message between Tadvi and her mother, where they claimed Tadvi had said that nobody was aware of her caste in her college.

Lawyer Aabad Ponda submitted that “this shows that the accused did not have knowledge that Tadvi belonged to the Tadvi Bhil community, which is a Scheduled Tribe and therefore sections under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act does not apply”.