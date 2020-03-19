Pay cuts and layoffs: How tour operators plan to deal with business losses

The big blow came when Mumbai Police issued a circular on March 14, prohibiting tours and travel organisers from undertaking tours to either domestic or international destinations till March 31. (File) The big blow came when Mumbai Police issued a circular on March 14, prohibiting tours and travel organisers from undertaking tours to either domestic or international destinations till March 31. (File)

Giving up offices and operating from home, asking employees to take pay cuts, telling customers not to demand full refunds — tour operators in Mumbai say they are now focussing just on keeping their head above the water.

With COVID-19 cases spreading fast, and India imposing flight restrictions, Maharashtra Tour Organisers’ Association (MTOA), which has 130 tour operators registered with it, says small companies have asked as high as 40 per cent of their employees to go on leave or take pay cuts.

The big blow came when Mumbai Police issued a circular on March 14, prohibiting tours and travel organisers from undertaking tours to either domestic or international destinations till March 31.

MTOA president Prabhulal Joshi said, “With no work, what do the employees even do at office? Nearly 40 per cent of the employees have either been asked to take leave or pay cuts. Even in my own the tour agency, we have told the employees staying nearby to come to work. The rest we have asked to stay home. We have not decided about salary but there is no turnover. So, we may have to cut salary. Employees will understand as there is hardly any work.”

An official from a top ticketing company in Mumbai said, “We have nearly 5,000 employees and no work. What actions we take will depend upon how long this goes on. We will be able to retain people only till a certain point.”

Rajan Parekh from Arihant Travels said, “I have kept all my employees and they are reporting to work everyday. They depend on us for their salary. We have just asked them to ensure that they maintain basic hygiene and have given them hand sanitisers.”

Apart from paycuts, Vikram Shrotri from Yukta Holidays and Events said that several tour operators are taking measures to reduce overheads by going in for a “lean practice”. “For example, a small-time tour operator from Kandivali has given up his office at Opera House and operates from home. This way he doesn’t have to pay electricity bill, maintain laptops, and pay salaries to employees. He operates with the help of his family members,” Shrotri said.

He added that apart from general tours, the popular educational tours, especially those involving engineering, MBA and school students, have taken a hit.

Shrorti, who is part of the Educational Tours Operators’ Association, said this sector is facing losses worth Rs 200 crore. “Premium schools send students for trips to NASA in the US. The tours that are at least a week long take place after exams. Also, MBA and engineering students are taken on field trips during this period. Nearly 300-500 of such trips will be cancelled,” said Shrotri.

A tour organiser said that it will take at least until Diwali for their sector to recover. “People save up through the year to make these trips. With losses spread across sectors, I am not sure how many people would be willing to splurge.”

Other problems faced by tour operators include refunding money to customers that they have already paid to hotels and airlines. “We are giving credit notes to customers to postpone trips. While some are agreeing, others are demanding full refunds. We have to actually show these customers our bank statements that confirm that the money has gone from our account to that of the hotels or airlines. We assure them that once we receive the money, we will pass it onto them,” Shrorti said.

Other problems faced by tour operators include having to pay the monthly 5 per cent GST to the government. Joshi said, “We will request the government to allow us to at least not pay GST for the next month.”

Yvonne Ratnam, who along with her parents had booked air tickets for Prague, said, “I had booked tickets through Qatar Airways for May last week. While Qatar Airways gave an option to convert the flight ticket as a voucher, which can be redeemed in a year’s time, I had to get it through the online portal via which I had booked it. However, whenever I try to call them to get the procedure completed, there is no response. It is frustrating.”

