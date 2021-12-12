scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 11, 2021
MUST READ

Pawar warned about BJP’s divisive politics 25 yrs ago, Sena realised just two years ago: Raut

“Almost 25 years ago, Pawar had warned that BJP was adopting divisive method. It was not working for unity. The BJP’s policies were regressive. Shiv Sena took a long time to realise this... We realised just two years ago (when it decided to snap ties with BJP),” Raut said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 12, 2021 12:47:51 am
Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray news, Shiv Sena, MVA government, Narendra Modi government, Devendra Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray, Bal Thackeray"Even the MPs don’t think they are MPs,” said Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader while speaking to media persons on Wednesday. (File)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that almost 25 years ago, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had cautioned his party about the “divisive” and “regressive” politics of BJP. Unfortunately, Sena realised this very late, the MP said during the launch of the book Nemkhechi Bolane, a compilation of speeches delivered by Pawar in public rallies.

“Almost 25 years ago, Pawar had warned that BJP was adopting divisive method. It was not working for unity. The BJP’s policies were regressive. Shiv Sena took a long time to realise this… We realised just two years ago (when it decided to snap ties with BJP),” Raut said.

More from Mumbai

“Those who question me why I went out of my way to fetch a chair for Pawar in Delhi should read the book. They will realise Pawar’s stature,” Raut said, adding that the book should be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier this week, Raut was trolled on social media as a video of him holding a chair for Pawar went viral.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 11: Latest News

Advertisement