Pawar warned about BJP’s divisive politics 25 yrs ago, Sena realised just two years ago: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that almost 25 years ago, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had cautioned his party about the “divisive” and “regressive” politics of BJP. Unfortunately, Sena realised this very late, the MP said during the launch of the book Nemkhechi Bolane, a compilation of speeches delivered by Pawar in public rallies.

“Almost 25 years ago, Pawar had warned that BJP was adopting divisive method. It was not working for unity. The BJP’s policies were regressive. Shiv Sena took a long time to realise this… We realised just two years ago (when it decided to snap ties with BJP),” Raut said.

“Those who question me why I went out of my way to fetch a chair for Pawar in Delhi should read the book. They will realise Pawar’s stature,” Raut said, adding that the book should be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier this week, Raut was trolled on social media as a video of him holding a chair for Pawar went viral.