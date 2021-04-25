Pawar undergoes medical procedure to remove mouth ulcer

NCP President Sharad Pawar has undergone a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer at a hospital in Mumbai.

“Post gall bladder surgery of our president Sharad Pawar saheb, a follow-up visit and check-up at hospital revealed an ulcer in his mouth, which has been removed,” NCP National Spokesperson and Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik tweeted.

Malik said Pawar was well and recuperating at the hospital.

Since March 28, Pawar has been in and out of hospital after he complained of pain in his abdomen. He subsequently had an endoscopy done and had his gall bladder removed. He was discharged from the hospital on April 15.