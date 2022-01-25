Sharad Pawar tests positive for Covid, requests contacts to get tested

NCP president Sharad Pawar tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The news was shared by Pawar on Twitter.

He tweeted: “I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions.”

Leaders across political parties wished speedy recovery to Pawar. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, “I pray for your speedy recovery.”

State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat tweeted, “Wishing you a quick and complete recovery. Take care and get well soon.” State Congress chief Nana Patole said, “Get well soon sir.” State BJP president Chandrakant Patil tweeted, “I wish Pawar saheb quick recovery so that he once again returns to his work and serving the people.”

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad wished the senior NCP leader good health. “We wish Pawar saheb speedy recovery and good health,” she said.